Aston Martin unveils world’s most powerful SUV ‘DBX 707’, check pics

The British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has unveiled the world's most powerful SUV to date. The DBX 707 is a performance version of the company's DBX with nearly 700 horsepower and is an enhanced version of the standard SUV.

Some of the changes on the DBX 707 make it look more aggressive than the standard Aston Martin. Along with the revised grille, which can be considered to be the largest ever installed by Aston Martin. Also, the front splitter is lower and longer, and the ringed daytime running lights have been replaced with flat units.

In the SUV's interior, the sporty design theme continues. All switchgear is finished in dark chrome, and Sport Plus seats come standard in the cabin. With the newly designed centre console, there are dedicated buttons for the suspension and gearbox modes.

More satin chrome trim has been added around the windows, along with lower side skirts. As a standard feature, the DBX 707 has 22-inch alloy wheels, but 23-inch wheels are available as an option. There’s a new spoiler at the back and a larger rear diffuser, plus a quad-exit exhaust system.

Aston Martin DBX 707 uses the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 of the standard DBX, but thanks to a new set of turbochargers and some tuning, the DBX 707 now produces 707 hp, which is an increase of 157hp compared to the standard DBX. It also produces 900Nm of torque compared to 800Nm in the DBX. The engine is mated to a wet-clutch 9-speed automatic gearbox that takes this SUV 0-100kph in 3.3sec.

Aston Martin also offers its DBX SUV in the Indian market for a price of Rs 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).

