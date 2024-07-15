Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched At Rs 72.30 Lakh: Key Upgrades Over Regular Model

Audi Q5 Bold Edition Details: German automaker Audi has launched a new limited edition of its Q5 SUV in India, named the Audi Q5 Bold Edition. It is priced at Rs 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This special model is based on the top-end Technology trim of the lineup. It features several cosmetic upgrades over the regular model, including black treatment on the front grille, Audi logos, window surrounds, roof rails, and wing mirrors, giving it a more sportier look.

The Bold Edition is available in five color options: District Green, Manhattan Gray, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, and Mythos Black. It features a Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Audi’s MIB 2 software, and piano black inserts in the cabin. Other features include automatic climate control, a 19-speaker B&O 3D sound system, ambient lighting, park assist, a wireless charger, and eight airbags. Additionally, it has traction control, ABS with EBD, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol TFSI engine. It is the same engine that powers the regular Audi Q5. It produces 249hp and 370Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and features Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds and has a top speed of 240kmph.

According to media reports, Audi India plans to expand its EV lineup with new models and achieve competitive pricing by localizing production in the coming years. The goal is to reach 50 percent EV sales by 2030. The Audi Q6 e-tron, set to launch at the end of this year, will be the brand's first locally assembled electric vehicle. Currently, Audi offers three electric models in India: the Q4 e-tron, Q4 e-tron Sportback, and e-tron GT.