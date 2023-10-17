Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India At Rs 81.57 Lakh: Details

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has launched the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition for the festive season. Priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom) the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition will be offered in two colors - District Green and Mythos Black with limited units on offer. The Platinum Edition of the four-door coupe gets a multitude of new features over the standard version of the car. And, the brand is confident that its arrival around the festive season will help in boosted sales. Also, the new Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition remains a limited-unit limited edition offering.

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition - Performance

The peak power output is 354 hp (260 kW), and 500 Nm of torque is available between 1,370 and 4,500 rpm. Also, a sporty exhaust note provides a fitting soundtrack. The Platinum Edition of the S5 Sportback gets a self-locking centre differential with quattro permanent all-wheel drive system that transfers power from the eight-speed tiptronic to all four wheels. Furthermore, the package includes the sophisticated S Sports Suspension with damper control contributes to the sporty driving dynamics of the Audi S5 Sportback.

Also Read - Ola Electric Commence Deliveries Of S1 Pro Gen-2 Ahead Of Festive Season

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition - Exteriors

Specific to the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is the Audi Black Styling Package adds a dark and sporty look to the car with black accents on the grille, Audi Rings, air intakes and window frames. Moreover, the exterior mirrors have aluminium-look housings and the strongly contoured side sills are particularly eye-catching. The Audi S5 Sportback has a spoiler integrated into the luggage compartment lid. LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals are standard.

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition - Interiors

Electrically adjustable front sports seats with driver-side memory are standard on the Platinum Edition and they are wrapped in Nappa leather. The illuminated door sill strips, the sport leather flat-bottom steering wheel with multifunction plus, and the clasp on the tiptronic selector lever bear the S logo with a red rhombus. The pedal caps and the footrest are stainless steel; the inlays are made of matt-brushed aluminum with additional options to choose from. Furthermore, it gets 3-zone automatic climate control for the cabin.