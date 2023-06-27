Automatic Climate Control AC In Your Car: Fuel Efficient Or Pocket Pincher?

Air-conditioners are an essential component in every car and go a long way in ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey. Irrespective of whether you are driving in hot and humid weather, dusty conditions, or even during moderate temperatures, your car’s air-conditioning system plays a crucial role. It helps in maintaining a pleasant interior temperature, keeping you cool and feeling fresh throughout the ride. In a country like India, hot and humid weather conditions for the most part of the year lead to a host of issues such as dehydration, vomiting, and even weakness. So, it’s important to have a functional air-conditioner in a car.

While all mid-range cars these days are equipped with air conditioners that come with automatic climate control, it is important to understand how this feature works.

What is automatic climate control AC?

The automatic climate control feature is seen in most mid-range segment cars. Significantly, if automatic climate control is provided in your car, then you can set your AC at any temperature and press the automatic nozzle, after which the AC will automatically control the temperature of the cabin from fan speed. This means that you will not have to press the AC knobs again and again and will be able to comfortably drive at your set temperature. According to auto experts, running the AC in automatic mode also maintains the fuel efficiency of the car.

What are the disadvantages of automatic climate control AC?

If your car has a normal AC, and it breaks down, you will have to spend on the compressor. But if the automatic AC fails, it can take a toll on your pocket because it is operated by an onboard computer that works automatically. Hence, you may have to spend more on the automatic AC than on the manual ones.

Other types of air-conditioners

Earlier, only one type of manual air-conditioner was available for cars. But with the increase in technology, there are several options with increased functionality. The auto markets consist of air-conditioners with automatic climate control, and AC with two-zone, three-zone, and four-zone climate control. Nevertheless, now the passenger sitting in the same car can set the AC cooling at different temperatures according to their convenience. For the unversed, Mahindra XUV300 is the only compact SUV in India to come with dual-zone climate control features, otherwise, this feature is seen in more expensive cars.