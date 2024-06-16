Bajaj Auto Launches 2024 Pulsar N160 With Advanced Features; 125, 150, 220F Get New Updates

Bajaj Auto has recently unveiled the latest addition to its popular Pulsar lineup, the 2024 Pulsar N160, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant comes with several advanced features. Notably, Bajaj has also announced updates for the 2024 Pulsar 125, 150, 220F. Read here to know the details.

2024 Pulsar N160 Design And Features

2024 Pulsar N160 Design features the USD (Upside Down) forks at the front, finished in Champagne Gold. This model is is equipped with a cutting-edge Bluetooth-enabled instrument console. This console not only provides essential riding information but also offers turn-by-turn navigation. Another notable feature of the new Pulsar N160 is its advanced ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with three modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road. Riders can choose the mode that suits their riding conditions, ensuring optimal braking performance and safety on different surfaces. However, it's important to note that the ABS system in Off-Road mode is not completely disengageable; it adjusts how the ABS intervenes based on the terrain.

Variants And Powertrain

The 2024 Pulsar N160 variant is available in four vibrant colour options: Red, White, Blue, and Black. Under the hood, the Pulsar N160 retains its powerful 164.82cc oil-cooled engine, delivering an 16 hp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque.

Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, and Pulsar 220F Updates

In addition to the Pulsar N160, Bajaj Auto has also introduced updates for the 2024 models of its other popular variants, including the Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, and Pulsar 220F. These models now feature a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charger for added convenience, and refreshed graphics that enhance their visual appeal.The updated models are competitively priced as follows: the Pulsar 125 is priced at Rs 92,883, the Pulsar 150 at Rs 1.14 lakh, and the Pulsar 220F at Rs 1.41 lakh, all prices being ex-showroom.