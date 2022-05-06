हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bajaj

Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched with new Caribbean Blue colour in India, check pics here

Bajaj has unveiled the 250 twins, namely the N250 and F250, in the new Caribbean Blue colour; the bike is now available in a total of 3 colours with Techno Grey and Racing Red as other options.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched with new Caribbean Blue colour in India, check pics here
Pulsar N250

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 range now comes with an updated colour palette in India. The automaker has launched a new colour scheme called the Caribbean Blue for the Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. The model with the new colour update comes without any changes in the price, F250 continues to have a price tag of Rs 1,44,979 (ex-showroom) and the N250 (ex-showroom) is still priced at Rs 1,43,680.

The new colour covers all the body panels of the bike, such as the engine cowl, front fender, and fuel tank, along with the other parts. Moreover, to carry forward the colour scheme, the wheels of the bike get Caribbean blue coloured strips as highlights. Besides the latest update, the bike is also available in Techno Grey and Racing Red.

The updates in the bike are limited to the colour. The motorcycle continues to draw power from the same 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. The engine churns out a total of 24.1 bhp of maximum power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine works with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now the 2nd highest selling car in India, first MPV to reach milestone

Similarly, the features of the bike remain the same with a semi-digital instrument cluster, full LED lighting, and slipper clutch function as standard.

In related news, the business recently announced that the Pulsar 250 has surpassed 10,000-unit sales, making it the fastest-selling quarter-litre motorcycle in the country. Within six months of its release, the bike had reached this sales milestone. In addition, the business plans to expand its Pulsar collection with newer models that will likely debut in India later this year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BajajBajaj PulsarPulsar 250Pulsar new colour
Next
Story

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now the 2nd highest selling car in India, first MPV to reach milestone

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police leaves from Kurukshetra with Tajinder Bagga