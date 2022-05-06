The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been the best-selling MPV for the longest of time, revealing the affinity of Indian buyers towards value-for-money multi-row vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker recently launched the new Ertiga in India with updated design, features, and a new K-series petrol engine with 6-speed AT gearbox having paddle shifters.

Judging by its sales numbers, it seems like the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga became a hit in no time, pushing the Ertiga’s sale to an all-time high of 14,889 units in April 2022, which is a massive 72 percent growth over April 2021, when the company sold 8,644 units of the MPV.

Not only this, the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now the second highest selling car in India, just behind the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, outnumbering most of the hatchbacks and SUVs in the top 10 list. This is also for the first time a MPV has ranked in the top 3 spot.

Speaking MPV wise, and if you consider Eeco a credible MPV to buy, it also features in the top 10 list. However, the nearest competition to the Ertiga is the Toyota Innova Crysta in terms of sales.

The 2022 Ertiga is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in VXi, ZXi and Tour M trims. It is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine with the Progressive Smart Hybrid technology producing 103 PS and 136 Nm of peak torque. The petrol version has a claimed fuel economy of 20.51 kmpl while the CNG has it at 26.11 km/kg.

Apart from the Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 was also launched in a updated avatar recently. It’s the 6-seater premium version of the Ertiga sold through the NEXA dealership range.