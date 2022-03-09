Top 5 upcoming premium bikes to launch in India in 2022 – Scram 411, RC 390 and more

The Indian auto industry in 2022 is anticipating multiple new vehicle launches. The new launches are covering all the segments including four-wheelers, two-wheelers and EVs. Among such launches, there are multiple premium bikes scheduled to launch this year.

Here we have a list of the upcoming premium bikes in 2022. Some of these bikes have been headlines for quite some time for their spy shots and leaked specs ahead of launch.

Royal Enfield Scram 411

Scram 411 is an upcoming scrambler from Royal Enfield based in the Himalayan. A while ago this bike had its brochure leaked revealing details of it. Based on that information, it has multiple similarities in design with Himalayan, though maintaining its uniqueness at the same time. The bike is also supposed to be based on the same platform and have the same engine as the Himalayan. It is expected to be launched in March 2022.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter is the second bike from RE scheduled to hit the market sometime soon. It is to be noted that it will also be a scrambler, though tilted towards the off-roader side. It is expected to have similarities with the Meteor 350.

2022 KTM RC390

KTM RC 390 is scheduled to launch soon, carrying forward the RC nametag ahead. The bike will be an updated and more powerful version of the ongoing RC200. It is expected to get multiple feature upgrades along with more modernised looks.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure might be seen in the market before RC390. As per the spy shots, it might receive new updates in its design and colour. It is expected to launch in the near future.

