Bajaj Unveils 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160 with Full-Digital Display: Check Details

Bajaj, the renowned Indian motorcycle manufacturer, has recently introduced updates to its popular Pulsar lineup for the year 2024. The new generation Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 have undergone significant enhancements, with the highlight being the introduction of a fully digital instrument panel, replacing the previous semi-digital setup. This upgrade is aimed at providing riders with a more modern and feature-packed riding experience.

Pulsar N150 and N160 Enhanced Features

While the design and specifications of both bikes remain largely unchanged, the addition of the fully digital instrument console brings a fresh appeal to the Pulsar duo. The highlight of the 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160 is undoubtedly the new fully-digital instrument console. This advanced panel comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to pair their smartphones with the bike via a dedicated application. Through this connectivity, users can seamlessly receive call and message notifications directly on the display.

Furthermore, riders have the convenience of accepting or rejecting calls using a button located on the left-hand switchgear. The console also provides real-time information regarding the phone’s battery and signal strength status.

Additionally, riders can access essential data such as instantaneous and average fuel consumption, distance to empty, as well as standard readouts including speedometer, odometer, tachometer, and gear position indicator.

Pulsar N150 and N160 Pricing

The Pulsar N150 is priced between Rs 1.18 lakh and Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), offering consumers a competitive option in its segment. Meanwhile, the Pulsar N160 comes in a single variant, priced at Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive choice for riders seeking higher performance.

Pulsar N150 and N160 Performance

Under the hood, the Pulsar N160 continues to be powered by the proven 164.82cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine, delivering a robust performance of 15.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. Paired with a 5-speed gearbox, this powertrain ensures exhilarating rides with smooth acceleration. On the other hand, the Pulsar N150 is equipped with a 149cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine, generating 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox, offering a balanced blend of power and efficiency.