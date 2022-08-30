A picture went viral on various social media platforms where three children can be seen sitting atop an auto rickshaw. The ‘unidentified driver has been booked in Bareilly for carrying kids on top of the autorickshaw. The three children were in the age group of 11-13 years and were photographed in the Nakatia area of the city by one Mustafeez Ali Khan, who uploaded them on social media. The Bareilly police, taking suo-moto cognisance of the photograph, has registered an FIR under section 279 (rash driving). Efforts are being made to contact the parents of the children.

An 'unidentified' driver has been booked in #Bareilly after a picture of 3 children in their school uniform, sitting atop an autorickshaw, went viral on social media.



The Bareilly police, taking suo moto cognisance of the photograph, has registered an FIR under section 279. pic.twitter.com/evfQbCyuSw August 30, 2022

Social media has indeed become a source to red flag incidents that go unnoticed, creating awareness amongst the general public. Station Head Officer (SHO) of the cantonment police station, Rajeev Kumar Singh, said: "We have booked an ‘unidentified’ driver for rash driving as he endangered the lives of many children."

"All the children were in school uniform and we will also speak with the school administration to ensure that they do not allow such drivers to endanger the lives of kids. The auto will also be seized under the Motor Vehicles Act," he further said.

