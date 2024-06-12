Bengaluru Metro: Alstom has been awarded a 96.2 million euro contract to design, manufacture, supply, install, test, and commission a fully automated Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, covering Reach 6, 2A, and 2B. This project, aimed at significantly reducing travel time, traffic congestion, and CO2 emissions, includes personnel training and five years of annual maintenance.

The project will connect major Bengaluru corridors, linking Silk Board on Outer Ring Road (2A) to Kempegowda International Airport (2B) via KR Puram, and Bannerghatta Road to Nagavara (Reach 6), with interchanges at MG Road, Jayadeva Hospital, and Nagavara.

Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India, emphasized the benefits of this expansion, stating, "The network will provide fast, reliable, safe, and comfortable transportation, easing traffic congestion and supporting Bengaluru’s transition towards a sustainable future."

Alstom will implement driverless operation across the 80.39 km combined line length. This technology is expected to halve travel times, reduce CO2 emissions, and enhance Bengaluru’s public infrastructure. The project also includes advanced rail cybersecurity solutions to address emerging threats.

For passenger safety, full-height platform screen doors (PSDs) will be installed at all underground stations on Reach 6 and the Airport line terminal, while half-height platform screen gates (PSGs) will be placed at one at-grade station (2B corridor). These installations, a first for Bengaluru Metro, will also result in energy savings by reducing air-conditioning needs.

Alstom’s Urbalis™ CBTC technology, developed in Bangalore, will offer the highest Grade of Automation (GoA4) across 50 stations and 3 depots. The integrated Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Baiyappanahalli and the backup Control Centre (BCC) at Peenya will manage operations and safety for 53 six-car trains. Additionally, Alstom’s HealthHub™ predictive maintenance tool will optimize system availability and lifecycle costs through real-time condition-based monitoring.

This contract marks Alstom’s third major collaboration with Bengaluru Metro, following previous projects in 2009 and Phase 2 electrification.