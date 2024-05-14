Advertisement
Bengaluru Traffic Police Implements Speed Limit Of 80Kmph On Airport Road

The Bengaluru traffic police have also installed speed trap cameras along the airport road to automatically identify and penalize drivers exceeding the legal speed limit.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In response to the rising number of road accidents along the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road, primarily caused by speeding vehicles, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has initiated measures to enforce road safety and deter violators. The traffic police have also installed speed trap cameras along the airport road to automatically identify and penalize drivers exceeding the legal speed limit.

Speed Limit Enforcement

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has set the legal speed limit at 80 km per hour on the airport road. Motorists found exceeding this speed limit will face fines for over-speeding traffic violations.
Bengaluru has a traffic density of 827 vehicles per 1,000 persons, which is the highest among Indian cities. The vehicle-to-population ratio is 1:1 and is witnessing exponential growth. The city recorded 174 fatalities in road accidents during the first two months of 2024, compared to 914 fatalities in the entire year of 2023. Notably, Devanahalli and Kengeri were hotspots for fatal accidents due to high speeds on certain corridors.
In 2023, two-wheeler riders accounted for 74% of the total fatalities, with pedestrians comprising 21%. Shockingly, nearly 60% of the victims were aged 60 or older, underscoring the vulnerability of older individuals to road accidents.
These measures are crucial steps towards mitigating the city's growing traffic challenges and protecting vulnerable road users.

