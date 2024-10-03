Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801730https://zeenews.india.com/auto/big-good-news-for-new-car-buyers-get-10-20-tax-rebate-check-terms-conditions-2801730.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Big Good News For New Car Buyers: Get 10-20% Tax Rebate! Check Terms & Conditions

Tax Rebate On New Cars: The Delhi government will provide a 10-20% tax rebate to buyers of new vehicles who opt to scrap their old ones.

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 10:07 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Good News For New Car Buyers: Get 10-20% Tax Rebate! Check Terms & Conditions

Tax Rebate On New Cars In Delhi Against Scrapping Old Vehicles: The Government of India introduced a vehicle scrappage policy a few years ago to remove old and unfit vehicles from the roads. The policy offers benefits to vehicle owners who choose to scrap their old vehicles and buy new, modern ones. Now, the Delhi government has also approved tax rebate benefits on new vehicles for those who scrap their old ones.

The Delhi government will provide a 10-20% tax rebate to buyers of new vehicles who opt to scrap their old ones. Chief Minister Atishi has approved the incentive scheme to promote scrapping of old vehicles and it will be notified soon, the statement said.

"The government will incentivise those who opt for the scrapping of their old vehicles, through rebate in motor-vehicle tax on buying new vehicles within three years," said the Delhi government statement.

The tax rebate will be 20 per cent on the purchase of non-commercial CNG and petrol vehicles, 15 per cent on the purchase of commercial CNG and petrol vehicles, and 10 per cent on diesel vehicles, it said. The policy is aimed at removing old and polluting vehicles on the road by promoting the use of less-polluting ones having upgraded emission standards, it said.

Under the scheme, one would have to obtain a certificate of deposit on scrapping their old vehicle at a registered facility. The certificate will have to be submitted at the time of registration of the new vehicle within three years, to avail the tax rebate, it added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK