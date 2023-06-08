BMW M2 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 98 Lakh; Gets 285 Kmph Top Speed

BMW M2, the compact two-door, four-seater sports car is launched in India at a price tag of Rs 98 lakh, ex-showroom. It comes to our market via the CBU route. The two-door sports car is designed to deliver a typical mechanical and raw experience to enthusiasts. Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW M2 embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out. It builds on the brand’s tradition of ultra-sporty models with compact dimensions. The expressive looks of the all-new BMW M2 act as a clear signpost to sporty driving pleasure and stem primarily from its extremely powerful proportions. The car melds extraordinary speed with maximum control ensuring a smooth, dynamic drive no matter how far you push the limits.”

BMW M2 - Design

The distinct character profile of the all-new BMW M2 is bold enough to shout out its performance-centric behaviour. It exudes an aggressive presence with its M Frameless kidney grill, showcasing horizontal bars. The elements of the M-typical three-section lower air intake have almost rectangular contours and optimise the cooling of the powertrain components and brakes. The optional M Shadow Line lights offer a dark tint around the headlamps. The optional M Carbon Roof lowers the car’s centre of gravity. The M Sport brake callipers are painted in Blue metallic as standard, with a Red finish available as an option.

BMW M2 - Interior

The interior of the all-new BMW M2 boasts a cockpit with a driver-centric design. The all-new BMW Curved Display features a 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster and a 14.9" Central Information Display. The standard M Sport seats come with electrical adjustment, including for the height of the head restraints. Upholstered in Vernasca leather with perforated surfaces, seats can be ordered in either black or cognac. Also available are M Seat belts with a woven stripe pattern in BMW M GmbH colours. The rear backrest has a 40:20:40 split, allowing one or more sections to be folded down as necessary in order to accommodate very long items of luggage. When the backrest is upright, the all-new BMW M2 offers 390 litres of boot space.

BMW M2 - Performance

The M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol propels the BMW M2. The engine generates maximum output of 453 Hp and a peak torque of 550 Nm at 2,650 – 5,870. The car can do 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds when paired with automatic transmission and 4.3 seconds when paired with a manual transmission. The performance experience is also raised another notch by the inclusion of the M Driver's Package, which increases the car's electronically limited top speed from 250 km/h to 285 km/h.