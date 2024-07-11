Exploding Risk: BMW Recalls Over 390,000 Cars Due To Airbag Inflator Issue

BMW Recalls Over 390,000 Vehicles: Over 390,000 BMW vehicles in America are being recalled due to a potential airbag issue. These vehicles might have a faulty airbag inflator that could explode. This could cause serious injuries or even death. BMW of North America has recalled the vehicles. The original steering wheel may have been replaced with a sport or M-sport steering wheel equipped with a Takata inflator, the agency said.

What If Inflator Explodes?

If the inflator explodes, it may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants of a vehicle, resulting in serious injury or death, the NHTSA said. BMW has not received any reports of any accidents or injuries in the US that may be related to this issue, according to the latest report.

Recall Of 394,029 Vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that the recall of 394,029 vehicles includes certain 2006-2011 3 Series Sedan (324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi), 2006-2012 3 Series Sportswagon (325xi, 328i, 328xi), and 2009-2011 3 Series Sedan (335d) vehicles.

BMW dealers will inspect and replace the driver's airbag module as necessary for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Aug. 23.

What Is Airbag Inflator?

An airbag inflator is a crucial component of a car's airbag system. It is responsible for filling the airbag with gas when a collision is detected. The properly deployed airbag provides cushioning to protect the passengers from severe injury.

An inflator contains a chemical that rapidly produces gas when ignited by an electrical signal, sent by the airbag control unit. The gas inflates the airbag and the airbag deploys to protect the passengers.

