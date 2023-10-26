BMW X4 M340i Launched In India At Rs 96.20 Lakh: Design, Features, Specs, Price

The first-ever BMW X4 M40i is launched in India, and the car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop. The first-ever BMW X4 M40i is available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model at an ex-showroom price of Rs 96.20 lakh. While the BMW X4 was available in the country for a long time, the M340i trim has just made its introduction to our shores. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X4 popularized the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. Now, we are really excited to announce the first-ever BMW X4 M40i and its introduction is a testimony to the enormous success of M powered vehicles and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India.”

BMW X4 M340i Design

The first-ever BMW X4 M40i is available in two metallic paintworks – Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire. It features the standard leather Vernasca in Black and Tacora Red options. The X4 M340i is tweaked in comparison to the standard X4 with a Dark BMW M kidney grille with chrome frame, double kidney bars in high-gloss black and M logo shows off the vehicle’s athletic prowess. Its slim Adaptive LED Headlamps create a more focused face. The M Shadow Line lights offer a dark tint around the headlamps. Fitted with the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features, the window graphics and roof rails, frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille are finished in high-gloss black.

Towards the rear, the X4 M40i features the free-form tailpipe trims in black chrome with the two “teeth” that emphasise the modernity of this progressive Sports Activity Coupé. The car is fitted as standard with 20-inch Jet Black M light alloy wheels double-spoke 699M with the mixed tyres 245/45 R20 at the front and 275/40 R20 at the rear. M Sport brakes are available with Red-high gloss brake calipers.

BMW X4 M340i Interior

Changes on the inside include M interior trim finishers Carbon Fibre ensuring an exclusive motorsport atmosphere in the cockpit of the first-ever BMW X4 M40i. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior flair of a premium SAC with Sports Seats which impress with numerous electrical adjustment options and memory function. The M Seat belts add to the powerful look of the car’s interiors. Exclusive galvanic embellishments on control elements for power windows, multifunction buttons on steering wheel, the door control panel and door lock switch create a high quality impression. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to a large electrically operated Panoramic sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Welcome Light Carpet, projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. The leather upholstery spells exclusivity inside the cabin.

BMW X4 M340i Performance

The 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 265 kW / 360hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,900 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. The 48-volt mild hybrid technology ensures even better driving performance with lower fuel consumption and increased driving comfort. The 8-speed Steptronic Automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.