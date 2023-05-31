topStoriesenglish2615978
Bollywood Actor Kiara Advani Buys Mercedes-Maybach S580 Worth Rs 2.69 Crore: See Pics

Kiara Advani's new Mercedes-Maybach S580 luxury saloon has brought her into the club of actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and others who own the same car.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kiara Advani, famous for her movies like Kabir Singh, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2, has recently upgraded her ride with a Mercedes-Maybach S580 luxury saloon. With this new car worth Rs 2.69 crore (starting ex-showroom price) in her garage, the actress has joined the exclusive group of celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and others as the owner of the luxury sedan. Furthermore, like many other actors, Kiara is also known for her collection of exotic/expensive cars. Talking about other actors, Bollywood is on a car buying spree as actress Bipasha Basu also bought a brand new Audi Q Luxury SUV.

Coming back to Kiara Advani, her Mercedes-Maybach S580 is one of the ultra-luxurious cars sold in the Indian car market. The car features the looks of the S-Class sedan as its base and enhances its qualities to make it worthy of the Maybach moniker. Some distinctive features include the vertical chrome-loaded grille, complemented by the LED headlamps, the signature design of alloy wheels, the presence of the double 'M' logo on the C-pillars, and more.

The car comes loaded with all the features needed to make the cabin feel like a plush hotel room. To mention a few, there are features like front and rear, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lights, premium leather upholstery, massage function, Mercedes MBUX infotainment system, doormen feature which allows the passenger to close the door with a hand gesture, airmatic suspensions, and many more.

As one might expect, Kiara Advani's new luxury car stands tall on all fronts. Under the hood sits a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine with the EQ Boost of 48 volts. All of this combined together produces 496 bhp of power and 700 Nm peak torque.

