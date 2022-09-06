NewsAuto
NITIN GADAKRI

Breaking: Nitin Gadkari says govt planning to make rear seat belt alarm mandatory in cars

Breaking: Nitin Gadkari says govt planning to make rear seat belt alarm mandatory in cars, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:56 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Breaking: Nitin Gadkari says govt planning to make rear seat belt alarm mandatory in cars

After the unfortunate death of Cyrus Mistry in a road accident, the government is planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. Presently, it is mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to provide seat belt reminders only for front-seat passengers. "Because of the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, we have taken a decision that there will be a seat belt beep system for the rear seats also in vehicles," he said while addressing a Business Standard programme to celebrate India@75.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Although not wearing a seat belt by passengers sitting in the rear seats attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of this mandatory rule or just ignore them.

Even traffic policemen seldom fine passengers sitting on rear seats for not wearing seat belts. According to a recent road ministry report, the number of persons killed and injured due to not wearing a seat belt during 2020 stood at 15,146 and 39,102, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints