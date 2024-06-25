BSA Gold Star 650 To Launch In India? Check What Classic Legends Has Teased

Classic Legends, the company behind Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in India, has hinted at an upcoming motorcycle launch set for August 15 this year. The Mahindra-owned firm has circulated a "block-your-date" invite that hints at something “big, bold, and authentically British” to be unveiled on this date. An accompanying image shows an unfamiliar engine, distinct from the 334cc unit found in current Jawa and Yezdi models. This has led to speculation that the new launch could indeed be the BSA Gold Star.

BSA Gold Star to launch in India?

BSA is a historic British motorcycle brand revived by Classic Legends. First revealed in 2022, the BSA Gold Star has been available in various international markets and has been spotted on Indian roads in testing. The BSA Gold Star is a modern classic aimed at competing directly with the Royal Enfield Interceptor. It is expected to be priced around Rs 3.00-3.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Specifications and Features of BSA Gold Star

The BSA Gold Star is powered by a 652cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC, 4-valve engine that produces 45 bhp at 6500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The bike features a tubular double-cradle steel frame, with a suspension setup consisting of 41mm front telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload.

Design and Build

The Gold Star rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. Braking is managed by a 320mm front disc and a 255mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle has a seat height of 790mm, a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres, and weighs 213 kg.