Budget SUVs Under Rs 8 Lakh; Fronx, Sonet and 6 More Top Picks

Budget SUVs Under Rs 8 Lakh: In recent years, SUVs have overtaken hatchbacks, which were once the most desired segment in India. Currently, SUVs contribute to more than 50% of overall passenger vehicle sales. Most OEMs have their portfolios full of SUVs. There are plenty of SUVs/crossovers to consider under the budget of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at some of them.

Tata Punch (Starting Price- Rs 5,99,000, ex-showroom)

For the past two months, the Tata Punch has been the best-selling car in the Indian market. Starting at just Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, producing 85 bhp. Feature highlights include a 7-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, push-button start, auto headlamps, and automatic climate control.

Hyundai Exter (Starting Price- Rs 6,12,800, Ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Exter is another affordable SUV available in the Indian market. It is equipped with 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT. SUV comes equipped with voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof and Dashcam with Dual Camera with many more features.

Renault Kiger/Nissan Magnite (Starting Price- Rs 5,99,990, Ex-Showroom)

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite share the same underpinnings. Both come with two engine options- a 1.0L Turbo petrol and a 1.0L NA petrol engine. The 5-speed manual gearbox is standard for both SUVs, with the options of a CVT and 5-speed Easy-R AMT.

Mahindra XUV 3XO (Starting Price- Rs 7,49,000, Ex-Showroom)

Recently, Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO, a facelift version of XUV300, at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Engine options include: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, producing 109bhp/200Nm, 115bhp/300Nm and 128 bhp/230 Nm respectably.

Hyundai Venue (Starting Price- Rs 7,94,000, EX-showroom)

Hyundai Venue offers three engine options, including a 1.2-litre petrol (82bhp), a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118bhp), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115bhp). The 5-speed MT comes as standard while 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) are optional.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Starting Price- Rs 7,51,000, Ex-showroom)

Fronx is available with two engine options, including 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol unit and a 1.2-litre K12 NA petrol unit. It hosts many usable features such as 360 View Camera, wireless smartphone charger, 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, etc.

Kia Sonet (Starting Price- Rs 7,99,000, Ex-showroom)

Starting from Rs 7.99 lakh, Kia Sonet offers the same engine options as the Hyundai Venue. It is a feature-loaded SUV catering to the needs of youthful buyers, flaunting its striking design.

Tata Nexon (Starting Price- Rs 7,99,000, Ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon is one of the highest-selling SUVs with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), available in two engine options- a 1.2L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine.