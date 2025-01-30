Advertisement
Buying A Car? Follow This 20/4/10 Rule Or Regret It Later!

Buying a car can be exciting, but it can also lead to financial stress if you’re not careful. That’s where the 20/4/10 rule comes in.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Buying A Car? Follow This 20/4/10 Rule Or Regret It Later!

20/4/10 Car Buying Rule: Buying a car can be exciting, but it can also lead to financial stress if you’re not careful. That’s where the 20/4/10 rule comes in. This simple rule helps you buy a car without spending too much money or falling into debt. Here’s what the 20/4/10 rule says:

20% Down Payment: When you buy a car, pay at least 20% of the car’s price upfront. For example, if the car costs Rs 15 lakh, on-road, you should pay Rs 3 lakh as a down payment. This reduces the amount you need to borrow and keeps your monthly payments low.

4-Year Loan: The loan you take to pay for the car should not last more than 4 years. A shorter loan means you pay less interest and own the car faster. It reduces the overall interest on the loan, saving you more money.

10% of Your Income: Your total monthly car expenses (loan payment, insurance, gas, and maintenance) should not exceed 10% of your monthly income. For instance, if you earn Rs 40,000 a month, your car's expenses should stay under Rs 4000.

Why Is This Rule Important: It helps you avoid overspending on a car, which can strain your budget. Many people make the mistake of buying expensive cars with long loans, leading to high monthly payments and debt. 

The 20/4/10 rule keeps your finances in check and ensures you can afford your car comfortably. So, before you buy your next car, remember the 20/4/10 rule. It’s considered a smart way to drive your dream car.

