Car or gate? Anand Mahindra shares video of quirky entrance gate- Watch

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is the owner of one of India's biggest car brands and also appreciates people who experiment with vehicles. The business tycoon has been seen appreciating social media users who did something innovative, different, or quirky with their vehicle. Recently, he took to Twitter to share a unique idea for an entrance gate. The video shared by the businessman has gone viral on the internet and has received more than five hundred thousand views.

The video posted by Anand Mahindra shows a large black gate fused with a car. The gate works with the car as the car's door can be used to enter or exit the house as a part of the gate. Moreover, the wheels of the car can be seen rolling as the person in the video moves the gate. Later on, the person in the video shows by using the car door as the gate.

Amazed by the quirky use of the car Anand Mahindra turned his post into a multiple choice question. He asked the netizens, "This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who does not want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?"

This is not the first time the businessman has shared something like this on his social media account. Earlier, he posted a video of a man using an F1 car-like vehicle to deliver milk. In another instance, he shared a video of a man who had converted an Old Jeep into a functioning electric vehicle. Moreover, he offered his support to the man who achieved the feat without any significant resources. Furthermore, he went as far as mentioning Velu Mahindra, President of automotive technology, asking him to reach out to the man who had built the Jeep EV.