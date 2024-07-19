Common Man's Rights When Traffic Police Pull You Over: Have you ever been stopped by traffic police? You probably have. The traffic police ensure smooth traffic flow and make sure that traffic rules are followed on the road. Traffic police often conduct checks at various locations and issue challans to vehicles that violate traffic rules. Here are the rights you have if you are stopped by traffic police.

Identity Card: If the traffic police stop your vehicle, you can ask to see their identification if they are not wearing it. If they refuse to show their IDs, you can decline to show your car documents.

Driving License: You need to show your driving license if asked, as per section 130 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. However, you can refuse to hand it over to the officer if you do not want to.

Receipt For Document Confiscation: If the traffic police take your driving license, car insurance, or other documents, ask for a receipt. The police must issue a receipt for any confiscated documents.

Objection To Towing: If someone is in the car, you can object to it being towed. The police cannot tow a car with someone inside.

Case Of Harassment: If you feel harassed unnecessarily by the traffic police, you can file a complaint to the authorities. You have the right to do so.

Challan: You can refuse a challan if the traffic officer does not have an e-challan generator or a valid government-issued challan book.

Use Of Force: You have the right to stay in your vehicle. The traffic police cannot force you out of your car or take your keys from the ignition.