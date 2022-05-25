Delhi gets three automated driving test tracks, to enhance road safety

The Delhi government has started three automated driving tracks to facilitate those who are unable to spare time during the day to take the test for obtaining a driving license. “With this initiative people will be able to do so in the evening,” an official said on May 25. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the three tracks in Mayur Vihar, Shakur Basti and Vishwas Nagar here.

"Delhiites can now also book a slot between 5 - 7 pm at Mayur Vihar, Shakur Basti and Vishwas Nagar ADTTs for their DL test!" read the tweet on official handle of the Transport Department Delhi.

DL evening/ night Shift facility will be inaugurated by Hon'ble Transport Minister Sh. @kgahlot at Shakur Basti Automated Driving Test Track. Delhiites can now also book a slot between 5 - 7 pm at Mayur Vihar, Shakur Basti and Vishwas Nagar ADTTs for their DL test! pic.twitter.com/BsuzbqwVE5 — Transport for Delhi (@TransportDelhi) May 25, 2022

Also read: Mumbai Traffic Police makes helmet compulsory for pillion riders, strict action in case of violation

Those willing to take the test, will be able to take the appointment between 5 pm to 7 pm, the official said. Without an appointment, the test will not be taken, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute