Delhi Traffic Advisory: Road Caves-In Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway Causing Massive Disruption

As road caves in at DND loop, commuters travelling from Barapullah towards Noida had to face major traffic disruptions on their way.

|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 02:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Road Caves-In Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway Causing Massive Disruption

Commuters heading towards the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Toll Booth from Barapulla on Tuesday faced disruptions due to a sudden road cave-in at the DND Loop. According to an alert issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the incident significantly impacted traffic flow in the affected carriageway. Delhi Traffic Police have urged drivers to be cautious and plan their journeys accordingly. They advised commuters to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays.

"Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth due to a road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the cave-in are yet to be officially confirmed.

