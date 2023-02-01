Digitally-modified Tata Punch With a Sporty Body Kit Has Lamborghini Urus-like Appeal: Watch

Tata Punch is the company’s smallest and most affordable SUV in our market. The Punch is helping Tata Motors in scoring big numbers on the sales tally. So much so that it was only after Punch's launch, the company even became the second-largest carmaker in the Indian market. Yes, the Punch was accepted with a rather warm response by the Indian audience. The Tata Punch is loved for its long feature list and space on the inside, but it’s exterior styling, which remains a unique selling point. We have seen modified versions of the SUV, but with only alloy wheel upgrades. But, we now came across an example that has the essence of a Lamborghini Urus in it.

The modifications are performed by Bagrawala Design, and we came across this example via their YouTube channel. The video shows modified Punch in all its glory. We have to admit - with the body kit, Punch looks alluring. It now gets a wider stance with wheel arches protruding in the x-axis. Also, the designer has now added a new sportier bumper that gets a splitter to push wind away from the car. Over to the sides, larger rims, low-profile tyres, wide body kit, and side skirts are visible. The yellow paint scheme does add a lot of drama to the car.

Over to the rear, a diffuser is neatly integrated into the bumper, and a massive wing sits on the boot lid to increase downforce. What sits underneath the bonnet is not known. From the factory, Punch comes with a 1.2L NA petrol motor that uses a 3-pot architecture. It develops a peak power output of 84 PS against 113 Nm of max torque. The Punch is available with both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT gearbox choices. Prices for this micro-SUV start from Rs 6.00 lakh and go up to Rs 9.54 lakh, ex-showroom.