Ducati has unveiled two innovative concept bikes at the 2024 London Bike Shed Motoshow. Named CR241 and RR241, these concepts derive their foundation from the Ducati Scrambler. Read here to know more about these Bikes.

Ducati Scrambler CR241

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1960s British cafe racers, the Ducati Scrambler CR241 showcases a design reminiscent of a fighter jet. Key features include a bikini fairing, clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, and a flat seat. The bike's rear seat is removable and can be replaced with a cowl for a single-seater configuration. Enthusiasts can opt for a Termignoni exhaust system, adding a rich, bassy note to the bike's sound profile.

The CR241's sportier stance is accentuated by its shorter 17-inch alloy wheels, enhancing both ride and handling dynamics. The tank-mounted fairing pays homage to Ducati legends such as the Pantah and the 750 SS. Additionally, the single-sided swingarm extends to form a rear tyre hugger, which also serves as a registration plate holder.

Ducati Scrambler RR241

Contrasting the CR241, the Ducati Scrambler RR241 adopts a minimalistic, functional design. The front fender features a short beak, while the rear fender is completely eliminated. The fuel tank incorporates a frame for attaching a bag, enhancing the bike's practicality.

Like the CR241, the RR241 offers a removable pillion seat, which can be replaced with a luggage rack or jerry cans mounted on the left rear side. This model also boasts a Termignoni exhaust muffler. The RR241's chassis is elevated, featuring 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels equipped with knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, suitable for rugged terrains.

Powertrain

Both the CR241 and RR241 are powered by the same 803cc, air-cooled, V-twin Desmodue engine, delivering 72 bhp and 65.2 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Despite their shared mechanical foundation, the distinct design philosophies of the CR241 and RR241 set them apart visually and functionally.