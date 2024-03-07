Electric Vehicles Emit More Pollution Than Petrol, Diesel Cars? Check What This Study Reveals

Electric vehicles (EVs) have emerged as a frontrunner in combating climate change and people have started adopting them as sustainable options. However, a recent study conducted by Emission Analytics claims that EVs are not better for the environment than petrol and diesel cars. In fact, EVs can release more particle pollution than traditional vehicles. Let's delve into the details of this study.

What Does Study Say?

Featured in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the study draws attention to a critical aspect often overlooked in discussions about vehicle emissions: particle pollution originating from brakes and tires. Contrary to popular belief, the research suggests that EVs might be contributing more toxic particles to the atmosphere compared to their fossil fuel-powered counterparts.

The study's central finding revolves around the issue of weight. Due to their heavier build, EVs may release significantly more particulate matter from brakes and tires compared to modern gas-powered vehicles equipped with efficient exhaust filters. Shockingly, the study suggests this difference could be as high as 1,850 times greater.

Tyre Wear

Emission Analytics highlights tyre wear as a major concern, particularly in EVs. The heavier weight of EVs accelerates tyre deterioration, releasing harmful chemicals into the air. This is primarily attributed to the synthetic rubber used in tires, derived from crude oil.

Battery Weight

Another crucial aspect illuminated by the study is the impact of battery weight. EVs typically feature heavier batteries compared to traditional petrol engines, exacerbating the strain on brakes and tyres and accelerating wear and tear.

In stark comparison, the study suggests that emissions from tyre wear in an EV with a half-tonne battery could exceed exhaust emissions from a modern petrol car by over 400 times. These findings underscore the complexity of evaluating the environmental impact of EVs beyond just tailpipe emissions.