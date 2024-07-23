Electric Vs Hybrid Cars: Which Wins Practicality Race? Pros & Cons

Electric Vs Hybrid Cars - Pros & Cons: Should one buy an electric car or a hybrid car? Choosing between them can be challenging as they both offer their unique pros and cons. Let's check them out to see which one wins the practicality race.

Electric Cars: Pros

Reduced Emission: Electric cars are more environmentally friendly than traditional ICE-powered cars. They are a great choice for reducing carbon footprint.

Lower Running Cost: They run on lower operating costs. Charging an electric car is cheaper than fueling a petrol or diesel car. Maintenance costs are also lower.

Smooth Driving: Electric cars run quietly and provide a smooth driving experience. There is no engine noise, making for a peaceful ride.

Government Incentives: The Indian government and many state governments offer incentives for buying electric cars through rebates and reduced registration fees.

Electric Cars: Cons

Range Anxiety: Electric cars offer limited range, causing range anxiety. You need to plan your trips keeping the charging stations marked.

Charging Time: Charging an electric car takes longer than filling up a petrol or diesel car. Even with fast chargers, it can take hours.

Higher Initial Cost: The initial cost for electric cars is higher than compared to ICE-powered cars or in some cases hybrid cars.

Lack Of Charging Infrastructure: India does not have the required charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The availability of charging stations are limited across the country.

Battery Replacement: Batteries can be expensive to replace once they wear out. However, OEMs offer at least an 8-year warranty on the battery.

Hybrid Cars: Pros

Better Fuel Efficiency: Hybrids use a combination of an ICE (Internal combustion engine) and an electric motor, leading to better fuel efficiency.

More Range: Hybrids offer the benefit of a longer range since they use both, ICE and electric motor.

Reduced Emissions: Hybrid cars produce lower emissions, almost equivalent to an electric car, making it green.

Quick Refueling: Hybrids can be refueled quickly at any petrol pump since they use ICE engine. There's no need to wait for a battery to charge.

Hybrid Cars: Cons

Complexity: Hybrid cars have more complex systems compared to pure ICE and electric cars, leading to higher maintenance costs over time.

Higher Initial Cost: Hybrids are generally more expensive than traditional ICE-powered cars, but not as expensive as the electric car.