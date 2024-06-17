Fiat Grande Panda Built On Citroen C3 Platform Unveiled; Check Details

Fiat has unveiled the all-new fourth-generation Panda SUV, now known as the Fiat Grande Panda. This latest model retains the rugged legacy of its predecessors while introducing a retro design and dual powertrain options. Built on the CMP modular platform shared with the Citroen C3 in India, the Grande Panda promises a blend of innovation and tradition. Read here to know more about this vehicle.

Design

The Grande Panda is based on Stellantis' Common Modular Platform (CMP). This platform has been adapted for global use, accommodating both internal combustion and battery powertrains.

Fiat's new SUV stays true to the blocky, retro design of the Panda concept revealed in February. It features prominent Panda branding along its sides, reminiscent of the original 1980s model. Key design elements include pixel-style headlights inspired by Fiat's old Lingotto factory in Turin and ovals that reference the factory’s rooftop test track.

The Grande Panda boasts a chunky front skid plate, roof rails, and black lower-body cladding. While Fiat acknowledges the influence of the original Panda 4x4, there are currently no plans for a four-wheel-drive version of the Grande Panda.

The new model measures 3.99 meters in length, approximately 0.3 meters longer than the previous Panda, yet still below the 4.06-meter segment average. Notably, the five-seater cabin of the vehicle has not yet been revealed yet.

Powertrain Options

The Grande Panda will offer multiple powertrain options, including the international-spec C3’s electric systems with 200km and 327km ranges, and a mild-hybrid 100hp, 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. These options provide a blend of efficiency and performance suited to various driving needs.

The Grande Panda will debut in Europe first, with no current plans for an India launch.