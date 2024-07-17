How To Eliminate Car Cabin Odors: It is quite common for the car cabin to start smelling during the monsoon. The moisture in the cabin causes the odor, which can significantly ruin the driving experience. If you go to a service center to fix this, they may charge you more than Rs 1000 or more. However, you can eliminate the cabin odor at home for free, utilizing sunlight and a car’s heater. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you understand how to do it:

Clean The Car's Interior

First thing first, clean the interior of your car thoroughly, remove all trash, and vacuum the entire cabin, the seats, floors, and mats. Furthermore, make sure to clean any spills or stains on the surfaces that might be causing bad smells.

Park In Direct Sunlight

Find a spot where your car will get plenty of sunlight, preferably during the peak hours of the day. Park your car in direct sunlight, leaving the doors open for more sunlight entrance and to allow air circulation.

Leave the car parked in direct sunlight for a few hours. It helps to eliminate the moisture from the cabin. Additionally, the sun's UV rays can help kill bacteria and mold, which are often the cause of bad odors.

Using Car Heater

Use your car’s heater to kill the bacteria and mold accumulated inside the AC vents. Start the engine and turn the heater on to its highest setting and blower speed. Make sure to open all the windows so the cabin does not get overheated.

The heat will help to dry out any moisture in the AC vents along with bacteria and mold, which is often a source of bad smells. Let the heater run for about 15-20 minutes. If the odor is persistent, you can repeat the process.