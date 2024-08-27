Full Infotainment Guaranteed! Upcoming MG Windsor EV To Have 15.6-inch Touchscreen, Reveals Teaser

Upcoming MG Windsor EV: MG Motor India is building anticipation for its upcoming Windsor EV by releasing teasers that showcase key exterior and interior features. The new MG electric crossover, marketed as an “intelligent CUV,” is essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV available in Indonesia. It will be positioned below the ZS EV in MG’s lineup and will not have a direct rival in India. The company has announced that it will be priced under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

A recent teaser reveals that the standout feature of the Windsor’s interior is its 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the largest in its class. This screen, referred to as the GrandView Touch Display, is designed to deliver an immersive experience with your favorite content while driving.

The system, featuring a dual-tone design with bronze accents, is expected to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Below the infotainment screen, there are central AC vents, ambient lighting on the dashboard, and an automatic climate control panel.



The Windsor EV will be packed with features such as a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a digital driver display, electrically adjustable front seats, a fixed panoramic glass roof, a wireless phone charger, and a powered tailgate.

For safety, it will include advanced systems like an electronic parking brake, a tire pressure monitoring system, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It might also feature an ADAS suite.

While the specifications are not yet officially disclosed, the Windsor EV is expected to offer two battery options: 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh, both paired with a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor.

The smaller battery is likely to offer a range of 360km, while the larger one could provide up to 460km on a full charge.