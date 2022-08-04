Gurugram: Toll fee at Ghamroj toll plaza Gurugram-Sohna road hiked. From now onwards, any car passing through the toll booth will now have to pay Rs 115 for a single trip. Those residing in 20km area of toll plaza can avail monthly pass at Rs 315, toll plaza manager stated. Tarrifs have been increased for other vehicles too.

Gurugram | Toll fee at Ghamroj toll plaza (Gurugram-Sohna) hiked



A car passing through toll plaza will now have to pay Rs 115 for a single trip. Tariff hiked for other vehicles also. Those residing in 20km area of toll plaza can avail monthly pass at Rs 315: Toll plaza manager pic.twitter.com/perKYrdleQ — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

