Gurugram: Toll fee at THIS toll plaza hiked, commuters have to pay additional amount for a single trip

Gurugram: Toll fee at Ghamroj toll plaza Gurugram-Sohna road hiked, commuters will now have to pay Rs 115 for a single trip. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Toll fee at Ghamroj toll plaza Gurugram-Sohna road hiked
  • Commuters will now have to pay Rs 115 for a single trip
  • Tarrifs have been increased for other vehicles too

Gurugram: Toll fee at Ghamroj toll plaza Gurugram-Sohna road hiked. From now onwards, any car passing through the toll booth will now have to pay Rs 115 for a single trip. Those residing in 20km area of toll plaza can avail monthly pass at Rs 315, toll plaza manager stated. Tarrifs have been increased for other vehicles too.   

It's a developing story, more inputs awaited. 

