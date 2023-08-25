trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653432
NewsAuto
HERO

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Teaser Reveals New Details: All You Need To Know

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be launched in India with a completely new design and will be loaded with multiple features making it capable of competing in a tough market.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Teaser Reveals New Details: All You Need To Know Image Source- Twitter

Hero Motocorp is preparing to revive the Karizma name with the launch of the new Karizma XMR 210. The launch of the company's upcoming flagship motorcycle is scheduled for 29 August. With this launch, the Indian auto manufacturer is also looking forward to diversifying its portfolio. Furthermore, the new model can also be a sign of Hero's shift from a commuter-oriented motorcycle to a performance-oriented one. To make this shift, the company has chosen Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the bike.

Teasing the motorcycle, the brand revealed that the Hero Karizma XMR 210 will get a completely new design for the LED headlamps with a Daytime Running Lamp. Furthermore, the sleek design offers an aggressive look for the performance-oriented machine. Based on the teaser, the headlamp design seems to be taking forward the same design language that was used in the previous generation of the motorcycle.

Also read: Actor Fahadh Faasil Buys New Land Rover Defender SUV Worth Over Rs 2.11 Crore

The motorcycle is also expected to retain rearview mirrors mounted on the fairing and clip-on handlebars from the old model. However, the position of the handlebar seems to be different to offer a higher riding position. Moving ahead, the engine casing will have a brass finish and a new exhaust design.

Talking about the features, the Hero Karizma XMR will be jewelled up with features like a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, dual-tone paint scheme, and more. The bike is also expected to have a telescopic front fork and a monoshock in the rear end.

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will have a 210 cc DOHC-liquid-cooled engine at heart. Expectations are that the engine will be tuned to belt out 25 bhp of power and 30 Nm of peak torque. It might be paired with a 6-speed unit. Once launched, the bike will compete against rivals like Pulsar Rs 200 and KTM RC 200 in the Indian market.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train