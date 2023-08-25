Hero Karizma XMR 210 Teaser Reveals New Details: All You Need To Know

Hero Motocorp is preparing to revive the Karizma name with the launch of the new Karizma XMR 210. The launch of the company's upcoming flagship motorcycle is scheduled for 29 August. With this launch, the Indian auto manufacturer is also looking forward to diversifying its portfolio. Furthermore, the new model can also be a sign of Hero's shift from a commuter-oriented motorcycle to a performance-oriented one. To make this shift, the company has chosen Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the bike.

Teasing the motorcycle, the brand revealed that the Hero Karizma XMR 210 will get a completely new design for the LED headlamps with a Daytime Running Lamp. Furthermore, the sleek design offers an aggressive look for the performance-oriented machine. Based on the teaser, the headlamp design seems to be taking forward the same design language that was used in the previous generation of the motorcycle.

Also read: Actor Fahadh Faasil Buys New Land Rover Defender SUV Worth Over Rs 2.11 Crore



The motorcycle is also expected to retain rearview mirrors mounted on the fairing and clip-on handlebars from the old model. However, the position of the handlebar seems to be different to offer a higher riding position. Moving ahead, the engine casing will have a brass finish and a new exhaust design.

We can’t keep calm as we’re racing closer to the launch and are excited to see your reaction on 29th August, 2023.



Till then head over to our website https://t.co/TjvSZMJOnj as we reveal more about the legend each day!#HeroMotoCorp #KarizmaXMR pic.twitter.com/4RgGSJQp5h August 25, 2023

Talking about the features, the Hero Karizma XMR will be jewelled up with features like a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, dual-tone paint scheme, and more. The bike is also expected to have a telescopic front fork and a monoshock in the rear end.

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will have a 210 cc DOHC-liquid-cooled engine at heart. Expectations are that the engine will be tuned to belt out 25 bhp of power and 30 Nm of peak torque. It might be paired with a 6-speed unit. Once launched, the bike will compete against rivals like Pulsar Rs 200 and KTM RC 200 in the Indian market.