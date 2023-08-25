Actor Fahadh Faasil Buys New Land Rover Defender SUV Worth Over Rs 2.11 Crore

Malayalam film star Fahadh Faasil is known for his intricate acting and roles in various movies. Recently, the movie star expanded his horizons and worked in Tamil movies earning him even more fame. The actor made headlines for his roles in movies like Pushpa, Vikram, and others. However, this time the actor is in discussion for his brand new luxury car. Fahadh Fasil and his wife, Nazriya Narin recently celebrated their wedding anniversary while also adding a brand new Land Rover Defender SUV to their garage worth over Rs 2.11 crore (ex-showroom).

With this purchase of the Land Rover Rover, the Malayalam star has joined the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Prakashraj, Ayush Sharma, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt as the owner of the off-road-oriented SUV.

Based on the pictures, available on the internet, Fahadh Faasil seems to have bought the Gondwana Stone Metallic colour of the SUV. Besides, the Gondwana Stone paint scheme, the luxury lifestyle SUV is available in multiple other colours including Tasman Blue Metallic, Pangea Green Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Eiger Grey Metallic, Fuji White, Yulong White, Carpathian Grey, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, and Lantau Bronze.

The Land Rover Defender is sold in three different forms in India, including Defender 130, Defender 110, and Defender 90. As evident from the pictures Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya Narin have bought the Defender 90. It is to be noted that Defender 110 is the 5-door variant whereas the Defender 90 is the 3-door variant of the car. The prices of the Defender 90 in India start from Rs 94 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and go up to Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom).

Based on the information available, Fahadh Fassil has chosen the Defender 90 powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine. The V8 engine produces 296 Bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque and gets a 4WD setup. Besides, Land Rover Defender, Fahadh Faasil owns multiple other luxury cars including, Lamborghini Urus, Mini Countryman, and Porsche 911 Carrera S sports,