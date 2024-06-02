On the special occasion of its 30th anniversary, Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new version of its iconic Splendor motorcycle, named the Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0. This latest variant is an upgrade over the outgoing Xtec model and comes with a price tag of Rs 82,911 (ex-showroom), which is Rs 3,000 more than its predecessor.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0

Hero MotoCorp has ensured that the Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 retains its classic design, which has been a significant part of its identity. However, the major updates are in the form of modern amenities. The new model features an LED headlight with an integrated LED position lamp and an H-shaped signature LED taillamp at the rear. Additionally, it is now available in three new color schemes: Matte Grey, Gloss Black, and Gloss Red.

Styling and Comfort Enhancements

The Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 maintains several styling elements from its predecessor, including side hooks, a tubular grab rail that also functions as a small tail rack, and a chrome-finished engine crash guard. The updated model boasts a longer seat designed to enhance rider comfort and a larger glove box with a hinge-type design for added convenience.

Advanced Features

One of the standout features of the Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is its fully-digital instrument console. This console includes an eco-indicator, Real Time Mileage indicator, service reminder, and a side stand indicator. Additional features include a USB charging port and Bluetooth connectivity, which allows for call, text, and battery alerts. For safety, the motorcycle is equipped with a dedicated hazard switch, side-stand engine cutoff, and a bank angle sensor.

Powertrain Specifications

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is powered by the same 100cc single-cylinder engine found in the previous model. This engine produces 7.09 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a four-speed gearbox. Hero claims that this engine delivers a mileage of 73 kmpl, which is the best in its class, thanks to the i3s (Idle Stop Start System). Moreover, the bike comes with a service interval period of 6,000 km, helping to reduce running costs significantly.