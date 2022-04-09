Hero Splendor prices increased, check new variant wise pricing here

Hero Motocorp, one of India's biggest 2-wheeler manufacturers, has announced a price hike for the Splendor bikes. Following the price hike, the Hero Splendor will now be more expensive, from Rs 5,00 to Rs 1,000. It is to be noted that this hike comes without any changes in the motorcycles. Moreover, the automaker has also discontinued some of the variants that were on the market.

In addition, the older variants of Super Splendor have been discontinued. Along with the Splendor, the automaker also increased the prices of some other models in its range. It is to be noted that Hero has become the second two-wheeler manufacturer after Honda to increase the prices of their vehicles.

After the hike, the prices of Splendor Plus will now start from Rs 69,380, and the prices of Super Splendor will start from Rs 75,700. Moreover, the discontinued older variants will be replaced by the 2022 Super Splendor.

Here's the detailed price list of the Hero Splendor, all variants after hike:

Splendor Plus: Rs 69,380 (earlier priced at Rs 68,590)

Splendor Plus i3S: Rs 70,700 (earlier priced at Rs 69,790)

Splendor Plus i3S Matte Shield Gold: Rs 71,700 (earlier priced at Rs 70,790)

Splendor Plus 100 Million: Discontinued

Super Splendor Drum: Discontinued

Super Splendor Disc: Discontinued

2022 Super Splendor Drum: Rs 75,700 (earlier priced at Rs 74,700)

2022 Super Splendor Disc: Rs 79,600 (earlier priced at Rs 78,600)

Currently, the BS6-compliant Super Splendor line uses a124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 10.73bhp at 7,500rpm and 10.6Nm at 6,000rpm. The Splendor Plus, on the other hand, is powered by a single cylinder, air-cooled 97.2cc engine that delivers 7.91bhp and 8.05Nm at 8,000rpm.

SOURCE

