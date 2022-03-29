Horrifying footage captures Mahindra XUV700 crashing into a bus: Watch video

A CCTV video of a Mahindra XUV700 crashing into a bus recently went viral. In the video, the white XUV700 collides with a bus crossing the highway. Although the SUV was in a serious accident, all the passengers were safe. The accident took place in Tamil Nadu.

Mahindra XUV700 collided with a state transport bus on the highway and a CCTV camera caught the whole accident. In the video, a bus is seen crossing the highway from one lane to another and later, it was rammed on the side by a speeding XU700 coming from the adjacent direction.

Mahindra XUV700's front end was completely damaged in this accident. However, the passengers in the XUV700 remained safe despite the serious impact of the accident, demonstrating how well-built the SUV is.

In response to the video, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra expressed his gratitude for all passengers' safety. According to him, safety is the company's top priority in designing its vehicles.

First, I’m grateful that the passengers were unhurt. Safety is the predominant design objective in all our vehicles. This news item reinforces that philosophy.I’m grateful to our team for walking the talk in their designs & I hope this inspires them to rise even further https://t.co/bkSXxJT4U4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 25, 2022

This was not the first time Anand Mahindra used social media platforms to promote his SUVs. In a similar manner, Anand Mahindra had shared a video of the SUV made by his company, Mahindra Bolero, which is known to handle bad roads well.

Mahindra XUV700 received a top safety rating of 5 stars from the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) test. XUV700's 16.03 points place it among the top-rated Made in India vehicles tested since 2014. The crash tests were conducted on the base model of the XUV700, which is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

