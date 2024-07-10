Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765205
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

How JSW MG Motor’s Partnership With Shell Benefit EV Users? All You Need To Know

JSW MG Motor: JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Shell India (SIMPL) to enhance public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How JSW MG Motor’s Partnership With Shell Benefit EV Users? All You Need To Know

JSW MG Motor Partnership With Shell India: JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Shell India (SIMPL) to enhance public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) across the country. As per the partnership, JSW MG Motor India customers will be able to leverage Shell's wide fuel station network across the country for vehicle charging.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Shell India will deploy CCS 50kW and 60kW DC fast chargers at various locations throughout India, bolstering the EV charging network and facilitating long-distance travel for EV users, JSW MG Motor said in a statement.

"As India's second-largest EV manufacturer, we aim to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience for our customers. Our partnership with Shell India highlights our shared commitment to sustainable mobility and will help accelerate EV adoption across the country," JSW MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

The expansion of infrastructure will make EV fast-charging more convenient, and accessible and enable EV customers to plan hassle-free long-distance journeys, he added.

Shell India Markets Director Sanjay Varkey said the partnership aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives.

"Our dedication to using 100% certified renewable power combined with our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensures that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle-free, and efficient charging experience", he added.

Shell EV Recharge locations provide reliable and ultra-fast charging, with a 98%-99% charger uptime. These locations also offer convenient retail, including fresh food and beverage options. All these factors help enhance the overall customer experience and provide added value and convenience.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident