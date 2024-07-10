How JSW MG Motor’s Partnership With Shell Benefit EV Users? All You Need To Know

JSW MG Motor Partnership With Shell India: JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Shell India (SIMPL) to enhance public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) across the country. As per the partnership, JSW MG Motor India customers will be able to leverage Shell's wide fuel station network across the country for vehicle charging.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Shell India will deploy CCS 50kW and 60kW DC fast chargers at various locations throughout India, bolstering the EV charging network and facilitating long-distance travel for EV users, JSW MG Motor said in a statement.

"As India's second-largest EV manufacturer, we aim to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience for our customers. Our partnership with Shell India highlights our shared commitment to sustainable mobility and will help accelerate EV adoption across the country," JSW MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

The expansion of infrastructure will make EV fast-charging more convenient, and accessible and enable EV customers to plan hassle-free long-distance journeys, he added.

Shell India Markets Director Sanjay Varkey said the partnership aims to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country by leveraging digital integration and customer-centric initiatives.

"Our dedication to using 100% certified renewable power combined with our ultra-fast and reliable chargers ensures that our customers enjoy a sustainable, hassle-free, and efficient charging experience", he added.

Shell EV Recharge locations provide reliable and ultra-fast charging, with a 98%-99% charger uptime. These locations also offer convenient retail, including fresh food and beverage options. All these factors help enhance the overall customer experience and provide added value and convenience.