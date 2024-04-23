How Safe Is Kia Carens? Know What Global NCAP Cash Test Reveals

Kia, the South Korean car manufacturer, has recently undergone the Global NCAP crash test. The car received a 3-star rating for adult safety and 5 Star for child safety. While the latest test showed a safety improvement compared to the previous results, some shortcomings were still identified.

GNCAP Crash Test

In its latest crash test, the structure of the car has been improved but the safety of the driver's neck has been found to be poor. However, the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head was good. If we talk about the side impact, the head chest, abdomen and pelvis protection was good.

Also, safety for the chest and knees of the driver and passenger remained marginal. Kia Carens has received 3-star rating for adult protection in the Global NCAP crash test.

Kia Carens now comes with 6 airbags as standard, so this rating is lower than expected. For this reason side pole impact test was not conducted. The bodyshell of the car was found unstable in the frontal impact test.

Karen's performance was good in terms of child protection. According to the GNCAP Crash test report, the child seat for the 3-year-old was able to prevent head exposure in the frontal impact test. The child seat for the 18-month-old was installed rearward facing using the i-size anchorages and a support leg and it was able to prevent head exposure.

The tested Karen comes with 6 airbags, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, hill start assist, 3-point seat belts for all seats, rear parking sensors and Isofix anchors as standard. In India, this car comes with 1.5L petrol (115bhp), 1.4L turbo petrol (140bhp) and 1.5L diesel (115bhp) engine options.