Hyundai Vs Tata Motors: Who Won In June 2024? Check Sales Figures

Hyundai Vs Tata Motors Sales In June 2024: Maruti Suzuki is India's largest car manufacturer, followed by Hyundai that holds the second position, and Tata Motors occupies the third spot. Tata Motors has been trying to reach the second position for some time but has not been successful. Even in the past month of July, Tata Motors remained the third-largest seller of cars, while Hyundai continued to hold the second position. In June 2024, Hyundai Motor India sold 50,103 cars nationwide while the sales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, stood at 43,624 units.

Hyundai Sales In June 2024

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total wholesales declined by 1% to 64,803 units in June. The automaker had dispatched 65,601 units to dealers in June last year.

Domestic sales remained flat at 50,103 units last month as compared to 50,001 units in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Exports, however, declined 6% to 14,700 units during the month under review as against 15,600 units in the same month a year ago.

Tata Motors PV Sales In June 2024

Tata Motors said that sales of its passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were lower by 8% at 43,624 units in June 2024 as compared with 47,359 units in the year-ago month.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, "Going forward, we foresee recovery of demand, as enquiries have remained strong despite low retails in the past two months."

The automaker is fully geared up to leverage this growth opportunity on the back of strong demand for SUV portfolio, especially Punch and Nexon, as well as new launches in the coming months, he added.

(Inputs- PTI)