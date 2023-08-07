trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645791
Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition Launched In India, Get Dash Camera & More Features: Price, Specs, Design

Hyundai has launched the Adventure Editions of Creta and Alcazar with a host of new features, including a dual-cam dash camera and more.

Aug 07, 2023

Hyundai has launched the Adventure Edition of its most loved SUVs – Creta and Alcazar. Adventure Edition has been designed for adventure seekers who love to take on new experiences. With 21 unique features each, Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition have been reimagined to deliver bold SUV experiences that match customers’ lifestyle aspirations. Adventure Edition has been introduced with the new Ranger Khaki colour. Adventure Edition on Creta and Alcazar will offer customers a rugged-looking Exterior design with adventure lifestyle-specific gadgets & features in a distinctive road presence.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "In India, Hyundai has become synonymous with the word SUV! Our SUV portfolio today is one of the widest in the industry and with the launch of Exter making us a full range SUV maker, we are democratizing the Hyundai SUV life for one and all. Today, our SUVs kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals. The pursuit of epitomizing these aspirations gave rise to the creation of Adventure Edition that augments the go-anywhere DNA of our SUVs. Now, we are delighted to introduce this special edition for our most loved SUVs -Creta and Alcazar.” 


Amplifying the butchappeal of Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition, these SUVs will be offered with All Black interiors featuring light Sage Green Inserts and Exclusive Adventure Edition seats resonating an illustration of mountains. Both Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition offer customers 21 unique features including: 

•    Dashcam with Dual Camera 

•    Rugged Door Cladding

•    3D Designer Adventure Mats 

•    Adventure Emblem on fender 

•    Sporty Metal Pedals

•    Black front grille with Hyundai Logo

•    Dark Chrome rear Hyundai Logo 

•    Dark Chrome Creta & Alcazar Lettering 

•    Black Skid Plate (Front & Rear) & Black Side Sill 

•    Black Roof Rails & Shark-fin Antenna

•    Black fog lamp garnish (Alcazar)

•    Black ORVM 

•    Body colored Door Handle & Black C-Pillar Garnish (Creta) 

•    Black Tailgate Garnish (Alcazar) 

•    Black painted Alloy Wheels

