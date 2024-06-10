Hyundai Creta EV Confirmed For January 2025 Launch; What To Expect

Hyundai Motor India has officially announced the launch of the all-electric Creta in January 2025. There have been a lot of speculations and excitement for this eagerly anticipated electric vehicle (EV). There have been multiple sightings of test mules over the past few months. Read here to know what is expected from this EV.

Expected Design

Recent spy shots indicate that the Hyundai Creta EV will closely resemble its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. The upcoming electric SUV will be produced on the same platform as the current fossil-fueled Creta. Hyundai plans to manufacture the Creta EV at its production facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Utilizing the existing platform is expected to make the Creta EV highly cost-competitive in the mass-market segment.

The launch of the Creta EV will coincide with the debut of another significant player in the electric SUV market—the production version of Maruti Suzuki's eVX, which was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Additionally, Tata Motors' upcoming coupe electric SUV, the Curvv, and the MG ZS EV will also be key competitors. These vehicles will create a dynamic and competitive market space for mid-size electric SUVs in India.

Powertrain and Performance

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share its electric motor with the latest-generation, entry-level Kona Electric available overseas. This means the Creta EV will feature a single-motor setup driving the front wheels, capable of delivering 136 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Unlike Maruti Suzuki's eVX, the Creta EV will be based on the same platform as its ICE sibling, providing a familiar yet innovative driving experience.