Top 5 Features Of Hyundai Exter That Aren't Available On Tata Punch: Check List

The South-Korean carmaker - Hyundai, has launched the Exter small SUV in the Indian market to rival the likes of the Tata Punch. The Hyundai Exter is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is in the same ballpark as the Punch. However, it is the Exter that gets slightly more features than the Tata Punch. Like a typical Hyundai car, the Exter is loaded to the gills. Therefore, it gets a host of segment-first and best-in-class features. So, scroll down to know about them.

Electric Sunroof

The favourite feature of Indian buyers is the electric sunroof, which is available on the Hyundai Exter. However, the Punch misses out on this feature. Although the Tata Punch with a sunroof was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, its arrival is still a question that Tata Motors is keeping unanswered.

Dash Cam With Dual Camera

Yes, the Hyundai Exter comes fitted with a dash cam from the factory. Also, it gets a dual-camera setup, along with a small screen. The dashcam with record footage of both the road ahead and the cabin.

Steering-Mounted Paddle Shifters

An AMT transmission is available with the Exter, which further comes with steering-mounted paddle shifters if the driver wants to take over controls for himself. The Punch also gets an AMT unit, but there are no paddle shifters on offer.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Another feature that is absent on the Tata Punch but is available on the Hyundai Exter is the Highline tyre pressure monitoring system. In modern cars, this feature is now becoming quite a common sight.

6 Airbags

Along with the sunroof, Tata Punch was also showcased with 6 airbags at the 2023 Auto Expo. While the feature still remains absent on the indigenous SUV, the Hyundai Exter gets it for increased safety of occupants.