Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched At Rs 8.38 Lakh: Features Explained

All You Need To Know About Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Celebrating the first year of the Exter micro SUV, a rival of Tata Punch, Hyundai Motor India has launched a special edition- Exter Knight Edition at a starting price of Rs Rs 8.38 lakh, ranging to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the SX and SX (O) Connect trims, the special edition receives a few cosmetic enhancements over the standard model, featuring a sporty black treatment with red accents inside and out. No changes were made to the powertrain.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Prices (Ex-showroom)

-- SX MT: Rs 8.38 lakh

-- SX MT dual-tone: Rs 8.62 lakh

-- SX (O) Connect MT: Rs 9.71 lakh

-- SX (O) Connect MT dual-tone: Rs 9.86 lakh

-- SX AMT: Rs 9.05 lakh

-- SX AMT dual-tone: Rs 9.30 lakh

-- SX (O) Connect AMT: Rs 10.15 lakh

-- SX (O) Connect AMT dual-tone: Rs 10.43 lakh

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Exterior Features

-- Sporty Black painted side sill garnish

-- Red accents on front bumper & rear tailgate

-- Red Front Brake Calipers

-- Black Front & rear Skid plate

-- Black painted R15 (D=380.2 mm) Alloy wheels (SX(O) Connect)

-- Hyundai logo and EXTER emblem in black color

-- Exclusive Knight Emblem

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition: Interior Features

-- Black interiors with red accents & stitching

-- Red footwell lighting

-- Black satin interior door handles and steering

-- Metal scuff plate

-- Floor mat with red stitching

-- Knight unique seat upholstery with red stitch and piping

Hyundai Exter Knight is available in 5 Monotone and 2 dual tone color options – Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black (New), Shadow Grey (New), Ranger Khaki with abyss black roof, and Shadow Grey with abyss black roof (New).

Hyundai Exter Knight: Engine

It also features the same 1.2L, 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that powers the standard Exter and generates 83bhp and 114Nm of torque. The engine comes with both manual and AMT gearboxes.

Commenting on the launch of the Hyundai Exter Knight, Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Hyundai EXTER Knight, embodying the bold spirit of today’s young Indian buyers. The Hyundai EXTER has received a positive customer response with over 93,000 units sold to date."