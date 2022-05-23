Hyundai has today introduced the GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 6.29 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be available with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT, with the latter being priced at Rs 6.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Powered by the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine, the Corporate Edition is based on the Magna variant. Moreover, it brings a slew of equipment to the table, like a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, satellite navigation via smartphone mirroring, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, and power-folding ORVMs.

Commenting on the introduction of the GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Hyundai conceptualized the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focussed Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers.”

Also read - New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted in clear spy shots, all you need to know

He further added, “With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature-loaded and efficient hatchback.”

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is sold in the Indian market with a total of three powertrain choices. Buyers can opt for either an 83 PS 1.2L NA petrol motor or a 75 PS 1.2L turbocharged diesel. For the enthusiasts, a Turbo variant of the Grand i10 Nios is also offered, which comes with a three-cylinder turbo-petrol that belts out 100 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of max torque. The Grand i10 Nios is also offered with a 1 lakh km/3-year warranty as standard.