Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane buys BMW 6-Series worth Rs 70 lakh, check pics

Indian cricketer and IPL team Kolkata Knight Rider's player Ajinkya Rahane has bought a new BMW 6-Series 630i M Sport variant finished in a sober white colour. The BMW 630i M Sport is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The BMW 6-Series is offered in three variants in India - the 630i M Sport, 620d Luxury Line and 630d M Sport. Ajinkya Rahane, recently suffered a hamstring injury and will no longer be part of the IPL 2022 season.

Apart from the new BMW 6-Series, Ajinkya also owns an Audi Q5 SUV. Not just Ajinkya, but IPL cricketer Prithvi Shaw also bought the same BMW 630i M Sport in a white colour last year. The BMW 6-Series is offered a Gran Coupe in India, as against the BMW 5-Series, which is a sedan, although it share the mechanicals and features with the latter.

Depending on the variant, the BMW 6-Series GT is offered in three engine options - a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 258 PS and 400 Nm, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 190 PS and 400 NM and the most powerful engine is the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine producing 265 PS and 620 Nm. All the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The BMW 6-Series gets an active rear spoiler that deploys at a specific speed, a more SUVish design and frameless windows that enhances the looks of the 6-Series as against the BMW 5-Series. Apart from the looks, the BMW 6-Series also has a longer wheelbase and length liberating more cabin space than the 5-Series.

