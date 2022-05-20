हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajinkya Rahane

Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane buys BMW 6-Series worth Rs 70 lakh, check pics

Indian cricketer and KKR team member Ajinkya Rahane has bought a new BMW 6-Series 630i M Sport variant finished in a sober white colour.

Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane buys BMW 6-Series worth Rs 70 lakh, check pics
Ajinkya Rahane taking delivery of his BMW 6-Series

Indian cricketer and IPL team Kolkata Knight Rider's player Ajinkya Rahane has bought a new BMW 6-Series 630i M Sport variant finished in a sober white colour. The BMW 630i M Sport is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The BMW 6-Series is offered in three variants in India - the 630i M Sport, 620d Luxury Line and 630d M Sport. Ajinkya Rahane, recently suffered a hamstring injury and will no longer be part of the IPL 2022 season.

Apart from the new BMW 6-Series, Ajinkya also owns an Audi Q5 SUV. Not just Ajinkya, but IPL cricketer Prithvi Shaw also bought the same BMW 630i M Sport in a white colour last year. The BMW 6-Series is offered a Gran Coupe in India, as against the BMW 5-Series, which is a sedan, although it share the mechanicals and features with the latter.

Depending on the variant, the BMW 6-Series GT is offered in three engine options - a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 258 PS and 400 Nm, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 190 PS and 400 NM and the most powerful engine is the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine producing 265 PS and 620 Nm. All the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The BMW 6-Series gets an active rear spoiler that deploys at a specific speed, a more SUVish design and frameless windows that enhances the looks of the 6-Series as against the BMW 5-Series. Apart from the looks, the BMW 6-Series also has a longer wheelbase and length liberating more cabin space than the 5-Series.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ajinkya RahanecricketerIPLBMW 6-Series
Next
Story

Actress Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes-Maybach S680 worth Rs 3.2 crore ahead of Dhaakad movie release

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Namaste India: CBI raids Lalu-Rabri's house