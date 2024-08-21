Advertisement
Jako Rakhe Saiyan: Parents Fall But Bike Continues With Baby For 500 Meters - Watch Shocking Video

Shocking Bike Accident: You might be familiar with the saying, "Jako Rakhe Saiyan, Maar Sake Na Koi." A recently viral video vividly illustrates this proverb.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Parents Fell Off, But Bike Continues With Baby: You might be familiar with the saying, "Jako Rakhe Saiyan, Maar Sake Na Koi." A recently viral video vividly illustrates this proverb. The video begins with normal traffic on the road, but within seconds, a bike carrying a couple and their kid approaches from behind. 

The bike suddenly collides with a scooter ahead. The parents fall off the bike, but the child remains on it. Shockingly, the bike continues to travel down the road for approximately 500 meters. The video was recorded by the dashcam of the other car.

The good news is that the child is safe. The bike eventually crashed into a divider, and the child fell off onto the grass. Afterward, some people arrived at the scene and picked up the child. If the bike had collided with another vehicle, the child's life could have been in danger.

Zee News does not verify the authenticity of the video. Additionally, there is no information about the location of this particular video. It has been shared on the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) from the account named HasnaZarooriHai.

Watch Video: 

