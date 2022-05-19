Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV launched in India, prices start at Rs 29.90 lakh

Jeep has finally launched the Meridian in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). A total of 5 variants are on offer for the 7-seater SUV, which is based on the Compass. However, the 7-seater iteration is longer and taller than its 5-seater counterpart. The Jeep Meridian is available in four front wheel drive variants and one 4x4 variant. The price range starts at Rs 29.90 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Jeep Meridian MT FWD version and goes upto Rs 36.95 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top spec Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 9AT 4x4 version. Here are the variant wise prices of the Jeep Meridian in India-

Design-wise, the Jeep Meridian looks purposeful. The upright face features dollops of chrome, a 7-slat grille, chrome-finished chin, and chrome ribbon that extends across the width to connect the fog lamps. Move towards the sides, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels catch attention. Interestingly, the silhouette is appealing, and doesn’t look like a stretched version of the Compass. Road presence comes courtesy of beefy dimensions. After all, the Meridian is 4,769 mm long, 1,859 mm wide, and 1,698 mm tall.

The cabin features a Compass-like dashboard. However, the colour shades are different here to make the interior feel more upmarket. Free=standing 10.1-inch infotainment unit comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include a 360-degree parking camera, panoramic sunroof, powered boot lid, 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

Offroading credentials of the Jeep Meridian might prove to be its strongest attribute. In the 4x4 guise, the Meridian can be had with the 9-speed AT only, wherein the first gear is designed to behave like a low-ratio transfer case. Furthermore, 203 mm ground clearance and 16-inch water fording depth give it all the leverage to walk over the unpaved terrain.

In the Indian market, the Meridian rivals the Toyota Fortuner. The Meridian is introduced exclusively with the 2.0-lite four-cylinder oil burner that churns out a peak power output of 172 PS and max torque of 350 Nm. Transmission duties are performed by a 6-speed MT in the manual trim, whereas the automatic variants come with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.