Jeep Wagoneer S Electric SUV Breaks Cover: Smashing Design, 600 HP & More

Jeep has recently pulled the curtain back on its highly anticipated electric SUV, the Wagoneer S. Set to make its global debut later this year, this environmentally conscious vehicle is built on the cutting-edge STLA Large platform, specially crafted for electric vehicles ranging from 4.7 to 4.9 meters in length. Let’s take a look on what all this Electric SUV is going to offer.

Jeep Wagoneer S Interior Design

The interior of the Wagoneer S will get a futuristic and luxurious driving experience. A striking feature is the dashboard adorned with four screens – a digital instrument display behind the steering wheel, a central infotainment screen, a climate control screen, and a passenger entertainment screen akin to those found in premier vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne and Mercedes Benz EQE SUV. Remarkably, physical buttons are notably absent, excluding those on the steering wheel, embracing a sleek touchscreen-only interface.

The center console houses the rotary drive selector, driving mode selector, and an auto-hold toggle switch, complemented by a system ignition button. Offering versatility, the Wagoneer S boasts five distinct drive modes: snow, sand, eco, sport, and auto, coupled with Jeep's advanced 4xe terrain management system.

Jeep Wagoneer S Specifications

The Jeep Wagoneer S boasting a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, 360-degree camera, park assist, lane keep assist, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, customizable ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and even a massage function for the front seats, this SUV is a tech-lover's dream. A peculiar door button suggests a power-assisted door, reminiscent of luxury models like Rolls Royce.



Externally, the Wagoneer S looks like its predecessor, the Wagoneer SUV, featuring similar iconic styling cues such as muscular proportions, square wheel arches, and the iconic illuminated 7-slat grille. The EV touch is evident with a full-width LED bar both at the front and rear. Considering its electric nature, a frunk for additional storage could be part of the package.

Jeep Wagoneer S Powertrain

Built on the STLA Large platform, the Wagoneer S is equipped with a robust powertrain. The platform will cater to both 400-volt and 800-volt electric architectures, with the flexibility to accommodate hybrid powertrains.